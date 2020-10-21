Former Port Hope air cadet captain sentenced to 20 months for sexual exploitation

Send this page to someone via email

A former part-time member of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets in Port Hope has been sentenced to 20 months after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation involving a youth.

According to Today’s Northumberland, Michael Pellerin-Huffman pleaded guilty during a Zoom video court appearance in Superior Court on Monday in Cobourg.

Pellerin-Huffman was a former captain with the Cadets’ RCAC 718 Yukon Squadron in Port Hope, having been a member since 2011.

In May 2019, Port Hope Police Service launched an investigation following a complaint about an alleged inappropriate relationship between Pellerin-Huffman and a 16-year-old girl “associated with” the squadron. It was alleged the man and the youth were spending time together outside regular air cadet activities.

On June 4, 2019, Pellerin-Huffman was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault. He has been out of custody on bail since his arrest.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation — touching a young person for a sexual purpose while in a position of trust or authority.

In Pellerin-Huffman’s statement read to the court, he admitted his relationship was the “beginning of very bad decisions” after he was approached by the girl for personal help. The statement said he apologized to all involved and said he doesn’t expect to be forgiven and hasn’t forgiven himself.

“Regardless of my motivation, it does not change the impact of my actions, much less justify them. I failed in my duty and retribution is absolutely appropriate,” part of the statement read.

Victim impact statements were read from the youth and the youth’s mother, who both said the ability to trust anyone has been taken away.

The Crown was seeking a sentence between 18 months to two years and two years of probation, noting Pellerin-Huffman’s plea and no criminal record. The defence was seeking a one-year sentence.

Justice Jill Cameron noted Pellerin-Huffman was in a position of trust and authority and that his plea “demonstrates an acceptance of responsibility.”

Pellerin-Huffman received a sentence of 20 months along with two years of probation. He must also submit a DNA sample.

