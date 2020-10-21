Halifax police investigate convenience store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police are looking for a man after he stole cash from a convenience store.

Halifax Regional Police say just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man entered the Needs Convenience on St. Margaret’s Bay Road wielding an imitation firearm and demanded cash. Police say a struggle ensued between the suspect and a customer in the store. No one was injured, however the suspect did flee with money, according to a police news release.

The Integrated General Investigative Section is now investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

