Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police investigate convenience store robbery

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 5:22 am
File/ Global News

Halifax police are looking for a man after he stole cash from a convenience store.

Halifax Regional Police say just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man entered the Needs Convenience on St. Margaret’s Bay Road wielding an imitation firearm and demanded cash. Police say a struggle ensued between the suspect and a customer in the store. No one was injured, however the suspect did flee with money, according to a police news release.

Trending Stories

The Integrated General Investigative Section is now investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceRobberySt. Margaret's Bay RoadNeeds Convenience
Flyers
More weekly flyers