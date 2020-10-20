Amherst police locate suspect after emergency alert issued for person with a possible firearm

Amherst Police say they have located a person of interest after they received a call on a possible sighting of a person with a firearm.
There is no threat to the public at this time, police said.
Police posted on their Facebook page around noon that they were responding to a call in the area of Church and East Pleasant streets.
Less than an hour later residents of Amherst received a localized emergency alert regarding the police’s search for an individual.
The Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education posted to Twitter that Amherst Regional High, Spring Street, EB Chandler, and West Highlands schools were “in a Hold & Secure due to a potential ongoing police situation in Amherst.”
That hold and secure has since been lifted.
Global News has reached out to the Amherst Police Department and will update this article with comments.
