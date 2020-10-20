Amherst police locate suspect after emergency alert issued for person with a possible firearm

Send this page to someone via email

Amherst Police say they have located a person of interest after they received a call on a possible sighting of a person with a firearm.

There is no threat to the public at this time, police said.

Police posted on their Facebook page around noon that they were responding to a call in the area of Church and East Pleasant streets.

Less than an hour later residents of Amherst received a localized emergency alert regarding the police’s search for an individual.

The Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education posted to Twitter that Amherst Regional High, Spring Street, EB Chandler, and West Highlands schools were “in a Hold & Secure due to a potential ongoing police situation in Amherst.”

Amherst Regional High, Spring Street, EB Chandler, and West Highlands are now in a Hold & Secure due to a potential ongoing police situation in Amherst. All students will remain indoors & are attending classes as usual while the Hold & Secure is in effect. Further updates coming. — CCRCE (@CCRCE_NS) October 20, 2020

That hold and secure has since been lifted.

Global News has reached out to the Amherst Police Department and will update this article with comments.