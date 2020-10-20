Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Amherst police locate suspect after emergency alert issued for person with a possible firearm

By Karla Renic Global News
Amherst police say there is no threat to the public at this time.
Amherst police say there is no threat to the public at this time. www.amherst.ca

Amherst Police say they have located a person of interest after they received a call on a possible sighting of a person with a firearm.

There is no threat to the public at this time, police said.

Police posted on their Facebook page around noon that they were responding to a call in the area of Church and East Pleasant streets.

Less than an hour later residents of Amherst received a localized emergency alert regarding the police’s search for an individual.

The Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education posted to Twitter that Amherst Regional High, Spring Street, EB Chandler, and West Highlands schools were “in a Hold & Secure due to a potential ongoing police situation in Amherst.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

That hold and secure has since been lifted.

Global News has reached out to the Amherst Police Department and will update this article with comments.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNova Scotia Crimeschool lockdownEmergency alertAmherstEmergency Alert SystemNova Scotia emergency alertAmherst PoliceAmherst school lockdownPerson with firearm
Flyers
More weekly flyers