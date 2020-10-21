2 people hospitalized after single-vehicle collision on Sea-to-Sky Highway

Two people have been taken to hospital, one by air and another by ground ambulance, following a single-vehicle incident on the Sea-to-Sky Highway south of Lions Bay, B.C., Tuesday evening.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Highway 99 at Strachan Point, according to Squamish RCMP.
Traffic was heavily backed up on the busy route due to the collision.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the northbound lanes remained closed, with the right southbound lane serving alternating traffic flow.
Squamish RCMP say the estimated time for the all-clear to traffic in both directions is 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
More to come…
