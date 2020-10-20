Menu

Traffic

Snowfall warnings issued for parts of southern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
A map indicating where a snowfall warning was issued on Tuesday afternoon.
A map indicating where a snowfall warning was issued on Tuesday afternoon. Jesse Beyer/ Global News

Some areas of southern Alberta are bracing for the possibility for up to 15 centimetres of snow falling by Wednesday night as Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for parts of the region on Tuesday afternoon.

“Snow — at times heavy — is expected to begin in southwestern portions of the province tonight and spread eastward towards the Cypress Hills by tomorrow morning,” the weather agency said on its website.

“General snowfall accumulations of 10 cm are expected by Wednesday evening, however, amounts may locally be higher near the Rockies and Cypress Hills.”

Lethbridge is among the municipalities for which a warning was issued on Tuesday.

Environment Canada warned drivers to prepare for difficult road conditions and reduced visibility.

READ MORE: Winter is coming: Calgary placed under a snow squall watch Friday

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Watch below: (From Sept. 15, 2020) Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell talks about the 2020 fall forecast for Alberta.

Click to play video 'What weather Albertans can expect this fall 2020' What weather Albertans can expect this fall 2020
What weather Albertans can expect this fall 2020

 

