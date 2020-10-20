Snowfall warnings issued for parts of southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Some areas of southern Alberta are bracing for the possibility for up to 15 centimetres of snow falling by Wednesday night as Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for parts of the region on Tuesday afternoon.

“Snow — at times heavy — is expected to begin in southwestern portions of the province tonight and spread eastward towards the Cypress Hills by tomorrow morning,” the weather agency said on its website.

“General snowfall accumulations of 10 cm are expected by Wednesday evening, however, amounts may locally be higher near the Rockies and Cypress Hills.”

Lethbridge is among the municipalities for which a warning was issued on Tuesday.

Environment Canada warned drivers to prepare for difficult road conditions and reduced visibility.

