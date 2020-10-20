Menu

Crime

Beaumont RCMP ask for help finding man wanted in connection with domestic assaults

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 6:19 pm
In a news release, police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Tyrone Christopher Atsriku-Suess, who is wanted for kidnapping and assault. They said he is believed to be in either Beaumont or Edmonton. Supplied by Beaumont RCMP

Beaumont RCMP issued a plea for help from the public on Tuesday as they try to find a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with “serious domestic assaults.”

In a news release, police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Tyrone Christopher Atsriku-Suess, who is wanted for kidnapping and assault. They said he is believed to be in either Beaumont or Edmonton.

RCMP officers received a domestic assault complaint on Monday in connection with a series of incidents that allegedly unfolded on Friday.

According to police, a victim was assaulted by someone while they were both travelling in a vehicle. They said the victim told them she was assaulted and then kept from getting out of the vehicle.

“When she managed to get out of the vehicle and tried to get assistance at a local business, she was assaulted again,” RCMP said, adding that the person the victim said assaulted her then left the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given the nature of the assaults and a further concern for both the victim and public safety, an arrest warrant in the first instance has been obtained.”

The woman is receiving support, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about Atsriku-Suess’ whereabouts is asked to call the Beaumont RCMP detachment at 780-929-7410. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by contacting them online.

He is described as being five-foot-eight and 150 pounds.

