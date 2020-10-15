Calgary police officer charged in alleged domestic violence incident

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary police officer is on paid administrative leave after being charged in an alleged domestic incident.

Calgary police said they have been notified that a 13-year member of the service has been charged by the RCMP with assault and mischief to property in connection to a domestic incident in a community near Calgary on Oct. 8.

Calgary police said the officer’s identity would not be released in order to protect the identity and privacy of the victim.

“Domestic violence is a serious issue and we offer many supports to our members to try prevent it,” Calgary police said in a media release.

“Our psychological services section has licensed therapists available to members and their families, as well as outside professional help if specialized marriage or relationship counselling is required.”

When a member is is involved in a domestic incident, the case is investigated by a detective in the domestic conflict unit, Calgary police said.