Calgary police officer charged in on-duty incident

A Calgary police officer has been charged with assault after an investigation into the 2016 arrest of a man downtown.

Police said Friday that officers were called to a complaint downtown on the evening of March 24, 2106. A man was subsequently arrested and charged in the incident.

Investigators say the man was taken back to the Calgary Police Service arrest processing section where police say an assault happened while the man was waiting to be processed.

The Edmonton Crown Prosecutor’s office was consulted and reviewed the incident. It recommended the officer be charged.

Const. David Pizzolato, a 21-year member of the CPS, was charged with one count of assault. Police say his status is being reviewed and Pizzolato is on 30-day administrative leave in the meantime.

“The charged officer is afforded the right to a fair trial, the same as any member of the public, and they will receive all available supports from the service during the court process,” CPS said.