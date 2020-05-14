Calgary police officer charged with perjury after ASIRT investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary police constable has been charged with three counts of perjury after an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team into family court proceedings.

It’s alleged the officer, on three different dates, provided false testimony and affirmed two false affadavits in family court, during proceedings between him and a former domestic partner.

“ASIRT conducted a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the police watchdog said.

“The complete investigative file was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) for an opinion. ASIRT executive director Susan D. Hughson, Q.C., having carefully reviewed the complete investigative file and the Crown opinion, has determined that there are reasonable grounds to believe offences were committed and that the officer should be charged.”

Const. Joseph Barton was arrested on Thursday and charged with three counts of perjury, ASIRT said.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta police that result in serious injury or death, or relate to serious or sensitive allegations of misconduct.

Global News has reached out to the Calgary Police Service for comment. This story will be updated when a response is received.