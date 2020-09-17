Calgary police officer charged with assault, relieved from duty

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary police officer has been charged with on-duty assault following an incident in 2019.

On Nov. 10, police said two officers were called to the South Health Campus emergency room in Calgary after an intoxicated man refused to leave when asked.

When officers arrived, police said hospital security had handcuffed the suspect and seated him in a wheelchair to wait for the Calgary Police Service.

One of the officers had an altercation with the man and allegedly forced the suspect to the ground unnecessarily before applying more force, police said.

Following an investigation and consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service in Edmonton, Const. Eric Plummer has been charged with one count of assault and relieved from duty with pay pending further review.

Plummer has been with CPS for 11 years.

Police conduct in the province is governed by the Criminal Code of Canada and Alberta’s Police Act.

Officials said while officers are permitted to use reasonable force while on-duty, any officer can face charges if force is alleged to be excessive.

When an officer is charged they are tried both in court and face an internal disciplinary process.