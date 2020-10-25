Menu

Comments

Politics

NDP’s Bob D’Eith reelected in Maple Ridge-Mission, Global News projects

By Amy Judd Global News
Bob D'eith is the BC NDP candidate for Maple Ridge-Mission in the 2020 B.C. election.
Bob D'eith is the BC NDP candidate for Maple Ridge-Mission in the 2020 B.C. election. Bob D'eith Facebook

Global News is projecting that Bob D’Eith will be elected in the riding of Maple Ridge-Mission.

D’Eith defeated BC Liberal challenger and Maple Ridge city councillor Chelsa Meadus.

This was a battleground riding, with the BC NDP hoping to hang on to the seat they won in a surprise upset for the BC Liberals in 2017.

Read more: Full coverage of the B.C. 2020 election

In that election, D’Eith defeated Liberal incumbent Marc Dalton by just 325 votes in one of the closest races in the province. Dalton was a two-term MLA, and now serves as the area’s MP in Ottawa.

Click to play video 'Keith Baldrey’s perspective on the election battleground of Maple Ridge' Keith Baldrey’s perspective on the election battleground of Maple Ridge
Keith Baldrey’s perspective on the election battleground of Maple Ridge

Read more: Analysis: In B.C. election, battleground Maple Ridge serves up a pair of tight races

Both BC NDP Leader John Horgan and BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson see this as a riding they can win on Oct. 24, and both spent time here during the campaign.

Nominated Candidates

  • BC NDP: Bob D’Eith
  • BC Liberals: Chelsa Meadus
  • BC Greens: Matt Trenholm

Maple Ridge-Mission was the fourth closest race in 2017, with D’Eith winning by 1.2 per cent. The riding was also the second closest race of the 41 seats won by the NDP that year.

Election Results 2017

  • BC NDP: Bob D’Eith, 10,989 votes (41.9%)
  • BC Liberal: Marc Dalton, 10,664 votes (40.7%)
  • BC Green: Peter Pak Chiu Tam, 3,464 votes (13.2%)
  • BC Conservative: Trevor Hamilton, 935 votes (3.6%)
  • Libertarian: Jeff Monds, 148 votes (0.6%)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.

