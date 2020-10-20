Stephen Avenue makeover: learn more at virtual open house Tuesday night

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is hosting a virtual open house on Tuesday evening to update citizens on the redesign of Stephen Avenue.

The pedestrian walkway is arguably Calgary’s most iconic street, featuring stores, restaurants, cafés, bars and pubs.

The city announced last spring that it was working with the Calgary Downtown Association to revamp Stephen Avenue between City Hall and the Mewata Armoury.

Tuesday’s presentation serves as a chance for the city to share the results of a public realm study.

“We’ve spent the past two years meeting with business and property owners, gathering feedback from Calgarians, and surveying how they use Stephen Avenue during different times of the year,” the city said.

“This engagement has guided the development of the public realm study, focusing on urban design, economics, planning policy and mobility.”

Calgarians can register to attend Tuesday’s open house via EventBrite.ca or can watch the presentation online via Microsoft Teams from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you’re unable to attend, the city will still be soliciting feedback online between Oct. 20 and Nov. 10 at engage.calgary.ca/stephenavenue.

For more information on the future of Stephen Avenue, you can visit the City of Calgary’s website.