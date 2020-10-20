Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau not taking kids trick-or-treating for Halloween this year due to coronavirus

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 12:58 pm
Click to play video 'How to have a safe Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic' How to have a safe Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH: How to have a safe Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic

As novel coronavirus cases continue to mount amid the second wave, Canadians have faced conflicting safety advice when it comes to holidays and trick-or-treating from public health officials.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his family will not be taking the risk, and is instead “reflecting” on doing an Easter-style candy hunt for his three children.

“Listening to public health officials means that my family will not be going trick-or-treating this year,” he said, adding that Ottawa is a red zone, where local public health officials have recommended foregoing door-to-door trick-or-treating.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canada tops 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus

“We have to reduce community transmission, and unfortunately, all of us are having to make sacrifices of different types, particularly kids in really difficult situations.”

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement comes on the heels of a grim milestone for Canada, which saw its confirmed COVID-19 case count top 200,000 Monday evening.

As of Tuesday morning, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said there were 201,437 confirmed infections in Canada, while the death toll stood at 9,778.

More to come. 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Justin TrudeauHalloween canadais halloween cancelledhalloween coronavirus canadatrudeau easter style candy hunttrudeau halloweentrudeau not doing halloween this yeartrudeau not trick or treatingtrudeau trick or treating
Flyers
More weekly flyers