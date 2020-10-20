Trudeau not taking kids trick-or-treating for Halloween this year due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

As novel coronavirus cases continue to mount amid the second wave, Canadians have faced conflicting safety advice when it comes to holidays and trick-or-treating from public health officials.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his family will not be taking the risk, and is instead “reflecting” on doing an Easter-style candy hunt for his three children.

“Listening to public health officials means that my family will not be going trick-or-treating this year,” he said, adding that Ottawa is a red zone, where local public health officials have recommended foregoing door-to-door trick-or-treating.

“We have to reduce community transmission, and unfortunately, all of us are having to make sacrifices of different types, particularly kids in really difficult situations.”

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement comes on the heels of a grim milestone for Canada, which saw its confirmed COVID-19 case count top 200,000 Monday evening.

As of Tuesday morning, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said there were 201,437 confirmed infections in Canada, while the death toll stood at 9,778.

More to come.