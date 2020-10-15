Menu

Comments

Health

Quebec officials to provide update as coronavirus pandemic continues

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 9:59 am
Quebec Premier Francois Legault arrives at a news conference flanked by Health Minister Christian Dube, left and Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health, in Montreal, on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault arrives at a news conference flanked by Health Minister Christian Dube, left and Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health, in Montreal, on Monday, September 28, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Officials in Quebec are expected to provide an update Thursday on the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has gained steam in recent weeks.

Premier François Legault will be in Montreal alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, the director of Quebec public health.

The address comes as the province continues to see hundreds of new COVID-19 infections every day and hospitalizations continue to rise.

Quebec reported 844 new cases and an additional 359 unreported infections Wednesday. There were six additional deaths and 20 more hospitalizations.

The caseload stands at 88,994, the highest in the country. The health crisis has killed 5,976 people to date.

Isabelle Charest, the province’s minister responsible for sports, is also set to speak late Thursday afternoon. She is expected to announce a plan for the sports sectors which has been impacted by restrictions aimed at stopping COVID-19.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
