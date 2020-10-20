Menu

Health

Westmount mayor and family test positive for coronavirus

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 9:19 am
Westmount Mayor Christina Smith sworn in while standing with former mayor Peter Trent at Westmount City Hall, Monday April 24, 2017.
Westmount Mayor Christina Smith sworn in while standing with former mayor Peter Trent at Westmount City Hall, Monday April 24, 2017. Global News/Marc Latendresse

The mayor of Westmount will be in isolation at home after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Christina Smith said in a statement posted on the city’s website Monday that both she and her family received positive test results. Their COVID-19 symptoms are relatively mild.

“My family and I will be in quarantine for the next 10 to 14 days,” she said, adding she will continue to work from home.

New study to track coronavirus infection rates among Montreal area children

Smith is also asking anyone who has recently been in contact with her or her family to be screened for the virus.

The elected official said the situation is a reminder that COVID-19 is “still very present in the community.”

“I urge everyone to take the necessary steps to protect yourself and your family, friends and neighbours,” she said. “Please continue to wear masks, physically distance and wash your hands frequently.”

