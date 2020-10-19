Man dropped at Calgary hospital victim of ‘targeted shooting,’ homicide unit investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old Calgary man who died after being dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre was targeted, police said, and the homicide unit is investigating his death.

Safar Al Safari was identified on Monday, and investigators believe he was shot in the area of 84 Street and McKnight Boulevard N.E. before being left at the hospital at about 9 p.m.

It’s believed Safari was in the area with a group of people who were in multiple vehicles when he was shot.

Officers are looking to speak with anyone who may have dash cam footage, or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday.

Calgary police believe the victim of a targeted shooting on Friday was shot in the area of 84 Street and McKnight Boulevard. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information can contact Calgary police at 403-428-8877 or 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Calgary police are expected to provide an update on the situation on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m.