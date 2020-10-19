Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man dropped at Calgary hospital victim of ‘targeted shooting,’ homicide unit investigating

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 4:33 pm
Calgary police arrive at the Peter Lougheed Centre on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Calgary police arrive at the Peter Lougheed Centre on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Global News

A 21-year-old Calgary man who died after being dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre was targeted, police said, and the homicide unit is investigating his death.

Safar Al Safari was identified on Monday, and investigators believe he was shot in the area of 84 Street and McKnight Boulevard N.E. before being left at the hospital at about 9 p.m.

Read more: Man dies after being dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound: Calgary police

It’s believed Safari was in the area with a group of people who were in multiple vehicles when he was shot.

Trending Stories

Officers are looking to speak with anyone who may have dash cam footage, or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement
Calgary police believe the victim of a targeted shooting on Friday was shot in the area of 84 Street and McKnight Boulevard.
Calgary police believe the victim of a targeted shooting on Friday was shot in the area of 84 Street and McKnight Boulevard. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information can contact Calgary police at 403-428-8877 or 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Calgary police are expected to provide an update on the situation on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary ShootingCalgary Homicide InvestigationCalgary shooting investigationCalgary homicide targeted shootingMan dropped at Peter Lougheed CentreSafari Al Safari deathSafari Al Safari homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers