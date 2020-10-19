New daily record of 66 coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan reported a new daily record of new coronavirus cases in the province on Monday.

The second-highest number of infections was reported in the province on July 22, which had 60 in a single day.

Health officials said there were 66 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 2,396 since the first case was reported in March. They added two cases have pending locations.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with 25, while there are 17 in north central, eight in Regina, four in north west, three each in far north west and far north east, two in central east and the rest in north east, central east and south west.

Health officials said Saskatoon’s cases are primarily linked with outbreaks at local bars/nightclubs and additional cases are expected to be reported in the coming days.

According to the release, the Gospel Worship event in Prince Albert has been connected to 86 first and second generation cases in 17 different communities in Saskatchewan. It also said many of the newer cases and outbreaks arising in the north are now third-generation cases from this event and public health’s contact investigation is an estimated 450 contacts.

There are currently 398 active cases in the province, health officials said. This is the highest number of active cases in Saskatchewan to date.

In the province, 18 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 16 are receiving inpatient care and two are in intensive care.

Ten more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,973.

There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 2,288 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 233,017 tests have been carried out in the province.

