Hamilton grocery clerk to invest in real estate, sports memorabilia after $250K lottery win

A Hamilton grocery clerk says he’ll be investing his lottery winnings in real estate, sports memorabilia and a vacation when it’s safe to travel again.

Zachary Zampini, 19, claimed a $250,000 prize from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) after scratching off a winning ticket in Instant Double Diamond.

“I scratched my ticket in the store and saw I had three pineapples. I didn’t react at first because I didn’t believe it!” Zampini said when he picked up his cheque in Toronto.

The winning ticket was purchased at Han’s Rainbow Super Variety on Rymal Road.

Zampini said the first thing he did upon discovering the win was to tell his parents.

“I sat them down at the table and told them – they were excited for me,” said Zampini.

The win is the maximum cash value allowed with the Double Diamond scratch game.

