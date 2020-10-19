Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Hamilton grocery clerk to invest in real estate, sports memorabilia after $250K lottery win

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 3:02 pm
Hamilton's Zachary Zampini won a quarter of a millon dollars in an OLG scratch game.
Hamilton's Zachary Zampini won a quarter of a millon dollars in an OLG scratch game. OLG

A Hamilton grocery clerk says he’ll be investing his lottery winnings in real estate, sports memorabilia and a vacation when it’s safe to travel again.

Zachary Zampini, 19, claimed a $250,000 prize from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) after scratching off a winning ticket in Instant Double Diamond.

“I scratched my ticket in the store and saw I had three pineapples. I didn’t react at first because I didn’t believe it!” Zampini said when he picked up his cheque in Toronto.

Read more: $50K lottery win to help with grandaughter’s education, says Hamilton man

The winning ticket was purchased at Han’s Rainbow Super Variety on Rymal Road.

Trending Stories

Zampini said the first thing he did upon discovering the win was to tell his parents.

Story continues below advertisement

“I sat them down at the table and told them – they were excited for me,” said Zampini.

The win is the maximum cash value allowed with the Double Diamond scratch game.

Click to play video 'Sailing vessel TS Playfair makes Hamilton, Ont. its new home' Sailing vessel TS Playfair makes Hamilton, Ont. its new home
Sailing vessel TS Playfair makes Hamilton, Ont. its new home
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OlgHamilton newsLottery Winnergood newsHamilton lottery winhamilton grocery clerk wins lotteryinstant double diamondontario lottery winnerzachary zampini
Flyers
More weekly flyers