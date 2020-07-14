$50K lottery win to help with grandaughter’s education, says Hamilton man

Send this page to someone via email

A retired Hamilton bus driver says his recent $50,000 lottery win will help pay for his granddaughter’s education.

Carlton Graham says numbers from a horoscope helped him pick up a $50,000-second prize in the Ontario 49 draw on May 13.

The 77-year-old says he discovered he had the winning numbers the day after the draw, surprising his wife on their doorstep when she returned from a shopping trip.

“She saw me dancing,” said Graham, “She knew something was up my sleeve.”

The father and grandfather says he’ll pass on much of the money to his granddaughter to pay for a post-secondary education.

Story continues below advertisement

“Her father, my son, passed away a year and a half ago and it means so much to me to do this for her.” Tweet This

Graham’s winning ticket was purchased at Best Buy Variety on Fennell Avenue in Hamilton. He also picked up an additional $750 from other Ontario 49 selections.

2:37 Coronavirus: 24 regions in Ontario to enter Stage 3 of reopening Coronavirus: 24 regions in Ontario to enter Stage 3 of reopening