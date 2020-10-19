Menu

Crime

Wanted federal offender known to frequent Toronto, Kingston, Thunder Bay

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 1:26 pm
OPP's ROPE Squad is looking for 26-year-old Nadder Mohamed, a federal offender known to frequent Toronto, Kingston and Thunder Bay.
OPP's ROPE Squad is looking for 26-year-old Nadder Mohamed, a federal offender known to frequent Toronto, Kingston and Thunder Bay. OPP

OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad has issued a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender who has allegedly breached his statutory release.

Police say 26-year-old Nadder Mohamed is currently serving a two-year sentence for possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon; possession of a prohibited weapon knowing it’s unauthorized; and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

Read more: Federal offender, 2 others arrested after Kingston police foil fentanyl trafficking operation

Mohamed is described as a Black male, five feet ten inches, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is known to frequent the Toronto, Kingston and Thunder Bay areas.

Police are asking anyone who may have knowledge of his whereabouts to contact the ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

