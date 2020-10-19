Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

EU launches system that will link national coronavirus tracing apps together

By Staff The Associated Press
Click to play video 'EU allows visitors from Canada and 13 other ‘safe’ countries' EU allows visitors from Canada and 13 other ‘safe’ countries
WATCH: EU allows visitors from Canada and 13 other 'safe' countries

The European Commission on Monday launched an EU-wide system devised to link national COVID-19 tracing apps together in its latest effort to slow down the coronavirus pandemic.

Following testing in different EU countries earlier this autumn, the bloc’s executive arm said the system got underway with three national apps — Germany’s Corona-Warn-App, Ireland’s COVID tracker, and Italy’s immuni — now linked through the so-called interoperability gateway.

According to the European Commission, these three apps have been downloaded by around 30 million people, the equivalent of two-thirds of all tracing app downloads in the EU.

Read more: Europe weighs new restrictions after 700,000 new coronavirus cases in a week

Tracing apps have been developed to break contagion chains by alerting people if they’ve been near someone who has been infected.

Story continues below advertisement

As virus cases continue to surge across the 27-nation bloc, the new system ensures that national apps can work in all the countries willing to join the scheme, as users only need to install one app also compatible in other participating nations.

Trending Stories

In total, the commission said tracing apps from 20 member states could be linked via this system.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Canada looking to participate in EU fundraising event for WHO' Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Canada looking to participate in EU fundraising event for WHO
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Canada looking to participate in EU fundraising event for WHO

“Many member states have launched voluntary contact tracing and warning apps, and the commission has supported them in make these apps safely interact with each other,” said Thierry Breton, the commissioner for single market.

“Free movement is an integral part of the single market, the gateway is facilitating this while helping save lives.”

The EU said all information generated by the apps doesn’t allow the identification of users and isn’t kept after infections are traced back.

Advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19European unionEUCOVID-19 tracing appcoronavirus tracing apps EUEU combining tracing appsEU links coronavirus tracing apps
Flyers
More weekly flyers