Traffic

Haliburton woman killed following crash in Minden Hills Township: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
A Haliburton woman died following a crash south of the village on Sunday.
A Haliburton woman died following a crash south of the village on Sunday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Haliburton, Ont., woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash near the village on Sunday.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, the single-vehicle crash on Gelert Road, just south of Haliburton in the Township of Minden Hills, happened around 4:35 p.m.

OPP say a northbound vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, entered a ditch and rolled.

Read more: Haliburton man dies following single-vehicle crash near village

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Monday, OPP identified the victim has Darlene Thomas, 57, of Haliburton.

Gelert Road was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It was the second single-vehicle fatal crash in the region on the weekend following one on Friday night.

