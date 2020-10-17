Haliburton man dies following single-vehicle crash near village

Send this page to someone via email

A Haliburton man died following a crash in Highlands East Township on Friday night.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 7:50 p.m. emergency crews responded to reports of a crash on Glamorgan Road in Highlands East, about 10 kilometres southeast of the village of Haliburton.

Police say the driver was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim on Saturday was identified as Jeffrey Teatro, 44, of Haliburton.

44-year-old Haliburton man has died after a single vehicle collision on Glamorgan Rd in Highlands East Township on October 16 at approx. 7:50pm. Witnesses are asked to call #HHOPP at 1-888-310-1122. Condolences to family and friends. ^gp pic.twitter.com/mV1G7mFeke — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 17, 2020

OPP say a post-mortem examination is scheduled.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as the road was closed for several hours for the OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators.

OPP are appealing to any witnesses to the crash to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

