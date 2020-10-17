Haliburton man dies following single-vehicle crash near village

A Haliburton man died following a crash in Highlands East Township on Friday night.
According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 7:50 p.m. emergency crews responded to reports of a crash on Glamorgan Road in Highlands East, about 10 kilometres southeast of the village of Haliburton.
Police say the driver was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The victim on Saturday was identified as Jeffrey Teatro, 44, of Haliburton.
OPP say a post-mortem examination is scheduled.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation as the road was closed for several hours for the OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators.
OPP are appealing to any witnesses to the crash to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
