Health

Saint John and Lancaster Santa Claus parades cancelled

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 10:13 am
Click to play video 'Moncton to host a drive-thru Santa Claus parade in November' Moncton to host a drive-thru Santa Claus parade in November
For the first time in 50 years, families won't gather along Main Street in Moncton to watch the Santa Claus Parade. Instead, floats will be lined up in the parking lot of the Moncton Coliseum and people will drive by in their cars.

Organizers have cancelled two Santa Claus Parades scheduled to be held in New Brunswick towns later this year.

The 68th annual Saint John Santa Claus Parade and the 16th Annual Lancaster Santa Claus Parade have been cancelled for the 2020 season.

Read more: Santa Claus parades in planning stages for Saint John and Lancaster

“We understand the disappointment that you will have to not have this annual tradition to mark the Christmas Season, however we must always act on the side of safety and this is what we are doing,” a Facebook post read.

As Global News reported last month, the plan was to hold the traditional parades in Saint John and Lancaster on Nov. 14 and Nov. 21, respectively.

Organizers said one of their biggest concerns was the potential spread of COVID-19.

Trending Stories

“We don’t want anyone to get sick,” said Blaine Harris, administrator of the Saint John and Lancaster Santa Claus parades. “We don’t want anyone to get COVID-19. We don’t want anybody hurt, either.”

Organizers were just waiting for the respective municipalities to sign off on the plan.

Click to play video 'How Santa Claus is adapting to COVID-19 pandemic' How Santa Claus is adapting to COVID-19 pandemic
How Santa Claus is adapting to COVID-19 pandemic

It’s not immediately clear what has caused the parade to be cancelled. Organizers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, in the Facebook post, the Santa Claus Parade Committee said it would look to be back “bigger and better’ in 2021.

“It will give us something to focus on that will give us hope during this pandemic,” the Facebook post read.

CoronavirusCOVID-19ChristmasSaint JohnCOVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickSanta Claus ParadeNew Brunswick EMOChristmas SeasonSaint John Santa Claus ParadeLancaster Santa Claus Parade
