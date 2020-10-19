Menu

Health

Stricter measures in effect in York Region amid rising coronavirus case numbers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2020 6:17 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: York Region re-enters stage 2 on Monday' Coronavirus: York Region re-enters stage 2 on Monday
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus -- York Region re-enters 'modified stage 2' on Monday. As Morganne Campbell reports, less populated communities in the region are trying to grapple with the closures which are expected to hurt the bottom lines of small businesses.

TORONTO — Stricter public health measures come into effect in York Region today in a bid to tackle what the Ontario government has called an “alarming” surge in COVID-19 cases.

The region north of Toronto has moved back into a modified Stage 2 of the province’s pandemic plan.

Indoor service in restaurants is prohibited, gyms and movie theatres are closed and public gatherings can be no larger than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors.

Read more: York Region moving to ‘modified Stage 2’ amid spike in coronavirus cases

The measures will be in effect for 28 days — two incubation cycles for the novel coronavirus.

York Region accounted for 94 of the province’s 658 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, and 93 of Saturday’s 805 cases.

Ottawa, Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region were placed under similar restrictions to York just over a week ago.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19OntarioOntario governmentOntario CoronavirusYork RegionYork Region CoronavirusModified Stage 2stricter COVID-19 measures
