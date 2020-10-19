Menu

Canada

Surrey RCMP investigating targeted shooting in Cloverdale

By John Copsey Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 8:18 am
Surrey RCMP are investigating a targeted shooting that occurred in the Cloverdale area Sunday.

At about 8:44 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 18300 block of 80 Avenue.

Officers attending to the area found bullet casings and broken glass; evidence to support that shots had in fact been fired in the area.

Minutes later, the Langley RCMP responded to a report of two people who’d admitted themselves to Langley Memorial Hospital, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police determined the pair had been involved in the earlier shooting on 80 Avenue.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Surrey RCMP attended to the scene of a vehicle burning in the 16500 block of Northview Crescent, which they tied to the earlier mayhem in Cloverdale.

The Surrey Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

80 Avenue was closed between Harvie Road and 188 Street overnight.

