Health

Quebec reports 1,094 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths linked to virus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Quebec is reporting 1,094 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking the third straight day that the single-day tally has been over 1,000 cases.

The province says six additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus have been reported.

Three of those deaths took place between Oct. 11-16, one occurred before Oct. 11, and two took place at unspecified dates.

Quebecers may have to reduce contacts even more, public health institute warns

Quebec has now recorded 93,391 total COVID-19 cases and 6,038 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials say hospitalizations increased by 10 in the past 24 hours, for a total of 527.

Of those, 88 people are in intensive care — an increase of three from the previous day.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
