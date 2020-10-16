COVID-19: Quebecers may have to reduce contacts even more, public health institute warns

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s public health institute says Quebecers may have to limit their contacts even more to reduce the number of new cases of COVID-19.

In a report released today, it says that the province’s partial lockdown, which began on Oct. 1, helped avoid a potentially catastrophic situation.

But projections from the institute suggest that the regulations, which apply in Montreal, Quebec City and several other parts of the province, will only slow the speed at which the virus spreads.

READ MORE: Halloween to go ahead with restrictions in Quebec amid coronavirus pandemic

It warns that a reduction in the number of new cases — and the hospitalizations and deaths that come with them — will require Quebecers to reduce contacts even further.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Quebec is reporting 1,055 new cases of COVID-19 today and 14 additional deaths. One death previously attributed to the virus was found to have been due to other causes.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health authorities in the province say 507 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 87 in intensive care. The province has had a total of 91,018 confirmed cases and 6,018 deaths.

1:35 Coronavirus: Quebec premier lays out two restrictions for celebrating Halloween Coronavirus: Quebec premier lays out two restrictions for celebrating Halloween

1:45 Coronavirus: Quebec Government warns some COVID-19 restrictions could last for months Coronavirus: Quebec Government warns some COVID-19 restrictions could last for months