Traffic

One dead in early morning crash in Strathmore

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Three others were rushed to hospital following the collision.
One person is dead and three others are injured after an early-morning crash on Highway 1 through Strathmore, east of Calgary, on Sunday.

According to Strathmore RCMP, emergency crews were called around 4:13 a.m. for reports of a collision on Highway 1 east of Spruce Park Drive.

The crash involved two vehicles: a Ford Expedition and Porsche SUV, Mounties said.

Read more: 2 people killed in highway crash east of Calgary: police

The female driver and male passenger of the Expedition, as well as the male driver of the Porsche, have been rushed to hospital.

A male passenger in the Expedition was declared dead at the scene, RCMP said.

An RCMP collision analyst is on the scene, and traffic heading eastbound on Highway 1 is expected to be diverted at Spruce Park Drive and Lakeside Boulevard for several hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP.

