One dead in early morning crash in Strathmore

One person is dead and three others are injured after an early-morning crash on Highway 1 through Strathmore, east of Calgary, on Sunday.

According to Strathmore RCMP, emergency crews were called around 4:13 a.m. for reports of a collision on Highway 1 east of Spruce Park Drive.

The crash involved two vehicles: a Ford Expedition and Porsche SUV, Mounties said.

The female driver and male passenger of the Expedition, as well as the male driver of the Porsche, have been rushed to hospital.

A male passenger in the Expedition was declared dead at the scene, RCMP said.

An RCMP collision analyst is on the scene, and traffic heading eastbound on Highway 1 is expected to be diverted at Spruce Park Drive and Lakeside Boulevard for several hours.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP.