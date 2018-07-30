Medical emergency may be to blame for Highway 97 crash: RCMP

Several people have been taken to hospital following a head-on collision at Drought Hill on Highway 97 north of Peachland Monday afternoon.

The crash shut down the busy road to traffic.

Police said a southbound driver tried to pass a vehicle and crossed into the opposite travel lanes, colliding with two other vehicles.

RCMP told Global News a medical emergency may be to blame for the driver’s actions.

All injuries look to be non-life threatening, according to police.

Highway 97 traffic is once again moving after being brought to a standstill in both directions while emergency crews attended to the crash.

Police said there have been many accidents on Drought Hill in recent weeks and are asking drivers to slow down and take care on the road so that everyone arrives alive at their destination.