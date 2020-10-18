Menu

Advertisement
Canada

‘Bloody nonsense’: Vancouver staff recommend no free year-round parking for veterans

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted October 18, 2020 12:31 pm
Click to play video 'City of Vancouver recommends against free year round parking for veterans' City of Vancouver recommends against free year round parking for veterans
Just one day after Global News revealed some city of Vancouver managers got merit raises during a time of economic restraint, we are now learning that city staff is recommending against a proposal for free year round veterans' parking and looking to reduce some of the perks Canadian Forces members currently receive. Kristen Robinson reports.

Nearly a year after Vancouver council backed a proposal to allow B.C. veterans’ licence plate-holders and serving members of the Canadian Forces to park for free year-round at city meters and lots, staff is not only advising against it — but pushing to reduce the few parking perks already in place for veterans.

In response to Coun. Melissa De Genova’s November 2019 motion to honour veterans with the year-round privilege, city staff was directed to develop a plan for potential roll-out by Remembrance Day 2020.

A report from the general manager of engineering services to the Standing Committee on City Finance and Services recommends cutting back free parking for veterans or serving CAF personnel.

Read more: Vancouver moves ahead with pay hikes for city managers amid pandemic

Vancouver currently offers free parking to veterans in the week leading up to Remembrance Day. But starting in 2021, the city suggests limiting it to the Nov. 11 statutory holiday.

Story continues below advertisement

Many vets are out in the city distributing poppies for the annual poppy campaign during Veteran’s Week, according to the chair of the Victory Square Remembrance Ceremony.

Click to play video 'Global News exclusive: Vancouver city managers receive raises during pandemic' Global News exclusive: Vancouver city managers receive raises during pandemic
Global News exclusive: Vancouver city managers receive raises during pandemic

“We are quite disappointed that the City of Vancouver would take away anything from veterans,” Bob Underhill, who also serves as the Vice President of the BC/Yukon Command of the Legion, told Global News on Saturday.

Trending Stories

Providing free parking would encourage driving which is counter to the city’s transportation and climate goals, according to the report.

Staff say the current privileges are consistent with other major urban centres, and a veterans’ exemption would “not align with current policy objectives around transportation options or effective management of curbside space.”

Free veterans’ parking could also cost the city up to $2 million in lost revenue per year, and “veterans are not, on average, economically disadvantaged,” states the report.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: City of Vancouver loads up on new, high-end furniture amid COVID-19 cash crunch

The Billy Bishop/Kerrisdale Legion says many veterans, including some with varying degrees of disabilities, are suffering and regularly struggle to find parking for medical and other appointments.

“A lot of the veterans are rich, they can afford parking? I have to disagree with that,” president Jim Dadd said.

Lt.-Col. Archie Steacy called the recommendation not to move forward with free year-round veteran parking “absolute bloody nonsense.”

“I’m enraged, actually enraged and extremely disappointed,” said Steacy.

Click to play video 'Vancouver mayor orders review of city’s purchase of expensive office furniture' Vancouver mayor orders review of city’s purchase of expensive office furniture
Vancouver mayor orders review of city’s purchase of expensive office furniture

The 38-year military veteran and president of the B.C. Veterans Commemorative Association received the province’s first honourary plate, and believes there are fewer than 500 veterans’ licence plate holders in Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

“For the City of Vancouver to say no to veterans for an hour’s parking is pretty bloody disgusting,” Steacy told Global News.

Read more: Vancouver council approves quarter-billion dollar capital budget cut amid COVID-19

De Genova says the mayor ultimately has authority over staff, and the Non-Partisan Association councillor maintains every veteran or serving CAF member deserves a few hours of free parking in Vancouver.

“I will accept nothing less than that and I hope that the mayor won’t either,” De Genova told Global News.

Council is set to consider the report on Oct. 22.

Should the mayor and council decide to provide free year-round parking privileges, the report suggests they consider three other options, including additional free parking on days of military significance, and limited free parking to veterans and active service members.

Remembrance DayVancouver city councilMelissa De GenovaVancouver parkingvancouver veteran parkingVeteran Parkingfree veteran parkingArchie Steasyfree vancouver veteran parkingveterans free parkingveterans free year-round parkingveterans licence platesveterans plates
