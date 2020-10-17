COVID-19 case at Meadow Lake, Sask., long-term care home leads to visitor restrictions 

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has restricted visitor access at a long-term care home in Meadow Lake, Sask., following a COVID-19 case at the facility.

Family members and support people will only be allowed to visit Northlands Pioneers Lodge for compassionate reasons, said the SHA in a press release Friday.

“No other visitors are allowed into the long-term care home at this time and these enhanced restrictions will remain in place until further notice,” the SHA said.

The authority asks families and the public for their support and cooperation in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Outdoor visitation will continue where it has been deemed safe to do so.

The SHA said they did not make the decision lightly.

“These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe.”

Compassionate care reasons include end-of-life care, major surgery or intensive and critical care.

