Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Mill Woods care home outbreak grows, COVID-19 case count now at 98

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 17, 2020 7:07 pm
Click to play video '54% of Alberta’s 2,836 COVID-19 cases are in Edmonton Zone' 54% of Alberta’s 2,836 COVID-19 cases are in Edmonton Zone
WATCH ABOVE: (Oct. 16) Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates the COVID-19 numbers for the province on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, when there were 2,836 active cases - more than half of which were in the Edmonton Zone. Hinshaw also updated the cases in schools.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Shepherd’s Care Millwoods Long Term Care Centre has swelled to 98 cases, with 60 of those cases found in residents on the facility’s 3rd floor.

Another patient died this week, bringing the total patients who have passed away from the virus to eight.

Twenty-one residents have recovered from the virus, meaning there are still 31 residents with active cases.

“This quick recovery time, along with our successful containment of the outbreak to the 3rd floor, is a result of the swift and decisive action we took in the early days of the pandemic,” said Shepherd’s Care in a statement on its website. “We are continuing to work with our partners at AHS to manage the outbreak.”

There are also 38 staff cases related to the outbreak, an increase of seven compared to the week before. 

Twenty-six of the staff who are ill with COVID-19 work for Shepherd’s Care, another nine are placement students or support staff, and three are Alberta Health Services staff.

Read more: Alberta records another 332 cases of COVID-19 as Hinshaw urges flu vaccination

Thirteen staff cases are now recovered.

Alberta’s chief medial officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, warned Friday that as more cases pop up in the community, the risk of more outbreaks in vulnerable population continues.

“As our community transmission goes up, so too does the risk of introducing the virus into our acute care and continuing-care facilities where our most vulnerable community members are,” Hinshaw said.

Click to play video 'Alberta records another 332 cases of COVID-19 as Hinshaw urges flu vaccination' Alberta records another 332 cases of COVID-19 as Hinshaw urges flu vaccination
Alberta records another 332 cases of COVID-19 as Hinshaw urges flu vaccination

On Friday, 332 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Alberta, bringing active cases to 2,836.

CoronavirusAlberta Health ServicesAlberta healthCoronavirus EdmontonEdmonton care homeshepherd's careShepherd’s Care Millwoods Long Term Care Centrecovid-19 outbreak edmontonmill woods outbreak
