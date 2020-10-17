Mill Woods care home outbreak grows, COVID-19 case count now at 98

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Shepherd’s Care Millwoods Long Term Care Centre has swelled to 98 cases, with 60 of those cases found in residents on the facility’s 3rd floor.

Another patient died this week, bringing the total patients who have passed away from the virus to eight.

Twenty-one residents have recovered from the virus, meaning there are still 31 residents with active cases.

“This quick recovery time, along with our successful containment of the outbreak to the 3rd floor, is a result of the swift and decisive action we took in the early days of the pandemic,” said Shepherd’s Care in a statement on its website. “We are continuing to work with our partners at AHS to manage the outbreak.”

There are also 38 staff cases related to the outbreak, an increase of seven compared to the week before.

Twenty-six of the staff who are ill with COVID-19 work for Shepherd’s Care, another nine are placement students or support staff, and three are Alberta Health Services staff.

Thirteen staff cases are now recovered.

Alberta’s chief medial officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, warned Friday that as more cases pop up in the community, the risk of more outbreaks in vulnerable population continues.

“As our community transmission goes up, so too does the risk of introducing the virus into our acute care and continuing-care facilities where our most vulnerable community members are,” Hinshaw said.

On Friday, 332 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Alberta, bringing active cases to 2,836.

