2 men stabbed outside Calgary restaurant on Saturday afternoon: police

Police are looking for suspects after two men in their 20s were stabbed in a restaurant parking lot in northwest Calgary on Saturday.

Officers said they spotted vehicles leaving the scene 308 16 Ave. N.W. around 3 p.m., as they arrived to find an injured man outside Van Son Vietnamese Cuisine. EMS said he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition with multiple traumatic injuries.

As emergency crews arrived with the victim at the hospital, another vehicle dropped off the second stabbing victim, police said. His condition was not considered life-threatening, according to police.

