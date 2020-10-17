Menu

Crime

2 men stabbed outside Calgary restaurant on Saturday afternoon: police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Police responded to a double stabbing in northwest Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
Police responded to a double stabbing in northwest Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Devon Simmons/Global News

Police are looking for suspects after two men in their 20s were stabbed in a restaurant parking lot in northwest Calgary on Saturday.

Officers said they spotted vehicles leaving the scene 308 16 Ave. N.W. around 3 p.m., as they arrived to find an injured man outside Van Son Vietnamese Cuisine. EMS said he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition with multiple traumatic injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man dies after being dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound: Calgary police

As emergency crews arrived with the victim at the hospital, another vehicle dropped off the second stabbing victim, police said. His condition was not considered life-threatening, according to police.

