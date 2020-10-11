Man with life-threatening gunshot wound found at Calgary gas station Saturday night

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are trying to piece together what led up to a shooting in the Beltline neighbourhood Saturday night.

A man was found near an Esso on 12 Avenue S.E. and 1 Street S.E. bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound in his upper body at around 9 p.m.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said, adding that he is now in stable condition.

Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was found near 1201 1 St. S.E. in Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Police said the victim is unco-operative.

Investigators said the shooting didn’t happen at the Esso but that’s where the man was found by witnesses who alerted the gas station clerk.

