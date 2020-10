Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at Calgary’s Peter Lougheed Centre with a gunshot wound on Friday night.

Officers were told about the man’s arrival at the hospital at 9:04 p.m.

Police said they do not know who dropped the man off or who shot him.

They did not disclose the severity of the victim’s injuries.

