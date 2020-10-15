‘His death has changed all of our lives’: Father of Calgary homicide victim pleads for help

Send this page to someone via email

The father of a Calgary man shot to death in the community of McKenzie Lake last year is urging anyone with information on the homicide to come forward.

Matthew David Maniago, 29, was found lying in the street in the 100 block of Mount Aberdeen Manor Southeast just before midnight on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

On Thursday, Calgary police released a statement from Maniago’s father Bob, in which he asked anyone who has information on his son’s violent death to speak up.

The family of Matthew David Maniago plead for help from the public at a news conference on Oct. 15, 2020.

“As a family, we need closure and we are desperate for answers,” the statement read. “We cannot go on knowing that there might be someone out there who can help us understand what happened.

“Our family is forever changed, forever damaged and we will forever suffer.” Tweet This

In the statement, Maniago’s father said his son has been “dearly missed” by everyone who knew him.

“His death has changed all of our lives. Without Matthew, there is a void that exists at every family gathering, every holiday, and throughout every day.

“Matthew deserves justice, and we are begging anyone who knows anything to please come forward.”

Calgary police release photos of suspect vehicles in MacKenzie Lake homicide

On Thursday, Calgary police released photos of vehicles they believe were involved in the shooting.

The vehicles are a blue 2017 Nissan Maxima and white 2007 to 2009 Honda CRV.

Calgary police say a blue 2017 Nissan Maxima and white 2007 to 2009 Honda CRV thought to be linked to the shooting death of Matthew David Maniago in McKenzie Lake in October 2019. Calgary Police Service handout

Police say the blue Nissan Maxima was stolen from a home in the Wentworth area two weeks prior to the death, and was recovered by investigators at the scene of the shooting.

Meanwhile, police said the white Honda CRV is believed to have been stolen during a break and enter in Douglasdale the day before the shooting.

Police have not yet recovered the white Honda CRV and are looking for the public’s help to locate it.

It is also believed that these vehicles may have been seen in the southwest community of Killarney prior to the homicide.

“Based on the totality of the evidence, police believe that this was a targeted killing and that there are individuals in our city who have knowledge of what happened or who was involved,” police said in a news release

“It has been more than a year since this murder occurred and we know that there are people out there who have information that could help our investigators,” Staff Sgt. Martin added.

“We are asking them to come forward so that we can provide a small amount of closure and justice for this grieving family.” Tweet This

Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicles involved is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.