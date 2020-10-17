City of Saskatoon confirms coronavirus case at Shaw Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon says a person who visited one of its recreation facilities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The person visited the Shaw Centre on Oct. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. when likely infectious says the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Contact tracing is underway by the health authority, says the city.

“Due to the need to protect the privacy of the individual, we cannot answer specific questions about the positive case,” said the City of Saskatoon in a press release Saturday.

The city says enhanced cleaning and disinfecting have taken place in the impacted area since the positive case was identified.

Story continues below advertisement

The Shaw Centre is an aquatic facility that has pools, a fitness centre and a walking track. The city did not disclose which area of the centre was potentially exposed to COVID-19.

“This positive case reminds us that we all have a shared responsibility to limit the transmission risk of COVID-19 in our community,” the city said.

The City of Saskatoon says it recommends everyone wear a mask while visiting its leisure centres, in addition to staying home when feeling ill, practising social distancing and having good hand hygiene.

2:02 Why are so few Canadians using the COVID-19 alert app? Why are so few Canadians using the COVID-19 alert app?