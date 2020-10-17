Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

City of Saskatoon confirms coronavirus case at Shaw Centre

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 17, 2020 3:43 pm
The Shaw Centre in Saskatoon.
The Shaw Centre in Saskatoon. Photo courtesy of the City of Saskatoon

The City of Saskatoon says a person who visited one of its recreation facilities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The person visited the Shaw Centre on Oct. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. when likely infectious says the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Contact tracing is underway by the health authority, says the city.

Read more: Saskatchewan will shut down parts of economy should daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise

“Due to the need to protect the privacy of the individual, we cannot answer specific questions about the positive case,” said the City of Saskatoon in a press release Saturday.

The city says enhanced cleaning and disinfecting have taken place in the impacted area since the positive case was identified.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Shaw Centre is an aquatic facility that has pools, a fitness centre and a walking track. The city did not disclose which area of the centre was potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Read more: COVID-19 case confirmed at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School in Saskatoon

“This positive case reminds us that we all have a shared responsibility to limit the transmission risk of COVID-19 in our community,” the city said.

The City of Saskatoon says it recommends everyone wear a mask while visiting its leisure centres, in addition to staying home when feeling ill, practising social distancing and having good hand hygiene.

Click to play video 'Why are so few Canadians using the COVID-19 alert app?' Why are so few Canadians using the COVID-19 alert app?
Why are so few Canadians using the COVID-19 alert app?
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan CoronavirusCOVID-19 saskatchewanSHASaskatoon NewsShaw Centresaskatoon coronavirus casesSaskatchwan Health Authority
Flyers
More weekly flyers