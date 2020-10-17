Sask. RCMP search for escaped prisoner, believed to be dangerous

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old prisoner escaped custody from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp, say police.

Pinehouse RCMP believe Travis Tyler Smith left the facility at around 2:10 p.m. on Friday.

“It is unknown in which direction Smith headed after leaving the facility, but he does have ties to Montreal Lake and Weyakwin, Sask.,” said the Pinehouse RCMP detachment in a press release.

Investigators believe Smith can be dangerous and are advising the public to not approach him.

Smith is described by police as being approximately six-feet tall and weighing 205 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos.

Some of his tattoos include the “#5” on his left hand, a skull and cross on his right forearm, a skull with a ribbon on his left chest and the word “mom” and a cross on the right side of his neck, say police.

Smith was wearing grey sweatpants, a dark long sleeve shirt, a plaid jacket and a black Nike hat when he left the facility, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Pinehouse Lake RCMP at (306) 884-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.

