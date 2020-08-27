Menu

Crime

Police arrest prisoner who was mistakenly released from jail

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted August 27, 2020 4:17 pm
Police have arrested a prisoner who was mistakenly released from the Maplehurst Correctional Complex.
Police have taken a prisoner into custody 10 days after he was mistakenly released from jail in Milton, Ont.

Halton Regional Police say they found Amritpal Singh Aujla, 28, in North York on Thursday.

He was released in error by staff at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex on Aug. 17.

Aujla will face additional charges in connection with his release and arrest, although information on those charges has not been revealed.

According to court documents obtained by Global News, Aujla was convicted of assault-related charges in May 2018. He is currently facing multiple drug-related charges in court and was set to reappear in court on Sept. 25.

At the time of his release, police asked the public not to approach Aujla if he was seen in the community, but instead to call 911.

The Solicitor General’s office has said it is conducting a full investigation into how he was mistakenly set free.

