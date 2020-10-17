Delta police investigating report Tsawwassen teen was followed, approached

Send this page to someone via email

Delta police are investigating after a Tsawwassen teen reported being followed by a man in a car.

According to police, it happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday, in the 1200 block of 52nd Street.

The girl told police a burgundy car followed her at slow speed as she turned on to 11th Avenue.

A man then exited the vehicle and told her to get in, police said.

The girl fled to safety.

The man is described as in his 50s with white hair cut short over the ears and longer on top. He was wearing brown, baggy pants, a blue T-shirt, and carrying a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delta police.

