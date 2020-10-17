Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Delta police investigating report Tsawwassen teen was followed, approached

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 17, 2020 5:14 pm
Delta police are investigating what is being called a "suspicious incident.".
Delta police are investigating what is being called a "suspicious incident.". Delta Police

Delta police are investigating after a Tsawwassen teen reported being followed by a man in a car.

According to police, it happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday, in the 1200 block of 52nd Street.

Read more: Attempted child abduction reported in South Vancouver

The girl told police a burgundy car followed her at slow speed as she turned on to 11th Avenue.

A man then exited the vehicle and told her to get in, police said.

Trending Stories

The girl fled to safety.

The man is described as in his 50s with white hair cut short over the ears and longer on top. He was wearing brown, baggy pants, a blue T-shirt, and carrying a cane.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delta police.

Click to play video 'Attempted abduction of a child in South Vancouver' Attempted abduction of a child in South Vancouver
Attempted abduction of a child in South Vancouver
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DeltaChild LuringDelta policeattempted abductionTsawwassensuspicious incidentattempted luringteen luringtsawwassen followed
Flyers
More weekly flyers