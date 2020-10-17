New Brunswick reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The province said six cases are in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), which include one individual under 19, one individual in their 40s, two people in their 50s and two others in their 60s.

The other two cases consist of one individual under 19 in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and another individual in their 30s in Zone 2 (Saint John region).

“Both cases are travel-related outside the Atlantic bubble and are not tied to the outbreaks in Zones 1 or 5. These individuals are self-isolating,” said the province in a press release.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 305, 203 of which have recovered, said the province. Two people have died.

The number of active cases is 100. Three patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit.

As of Saturday, 90,995 tests have been conducted, said Public Health.

In the meantime, Zone 1 and Zone 5 remain at the orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the yellow level.