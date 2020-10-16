Coronavirus: Interior Health investigating COVID-19 cluster at coffee shop in Merritt

Send this page to someone via email

Three more cases of the novel coronavirus were announced in the Interior Health region on Friday, along with officials investigating a cluster at a coffee shop.

Interior Health said the three COVID-19 cases are linked to an outbreak at the FedEx depot near Kelowna’s airport on Oct. 14, but added there was no exposure to the public.

The health agency also said it’s looking into a cluster of cases associated to the Tim Hortons coffee shop on River Ranch Road in Merritt.

“The owner has voluntarily closed the restaurant and we appreciate Tim Hortons efforts and co-operation in managing this situation,” IH said in a press release.

It added the coffee shop has appropriate precautions in place to prevent public transmission, and that its investigation has determined that the public wasn’t exposed to COVID-19.

“All confirmed cases are isolating and contact investigation is underway,” said IH, adding contact tracing is underway and that testing capacity will be increased in Merritt.

“There is no risk to the general public.”

Interior Health said with Friday’s three announced cases, the total number of reported cases since the pandemic began rose to 590.

There are also 28 active cases in the region, with two in hospital and one in isolation. No one is in intensive care.

