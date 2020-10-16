B.C. reports 155 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia announced 155 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.

In a written statement, health officials said the number of active cases climbed again to 1,513, while another 3,713 people were isolating due to potential exposure.

Most of the cases were in the Lower Mainland: 84 in the Fraser Health region and 62 in the Vancouver Health region. Five were in the Northern Health region, three in Interior Health and one on Vancouver Island.

Seventy-two people were in hospital, 26 of them in critical or intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A new community outbreak was declared at a Tim Hortons in Merritt, while an outbreak at the Kin Village long-term care home in Tsawwassen was declared over.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly 84 per cent of B.C.’s 11,189 total cases have recovered, while 251 people have died.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s weekly COVID-19 surveillance report, the province continues to report a “relatively stable” weekly number of new cases, with the number of hospitalizations lower than during the first wave of the pandemic.

Most of the week’s 986 new cases (626) were in the Fraser Health region.

The most likely source of new infections remained contact with a local case or cluster, said the BC CDC.

3:19 Dr. Bonnie Henry on rise in COVID-19 cases linked to recreational sports Dr. Bonnie Henry on rise in COVID-19 cases linked to recreational sports