Canada adds over 2,300 new coronavirus cases while deaths top 9,700

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported 2,367 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, as well as 23 more fatalities.

The new data brings the country’s total COVID-19 cases to 193,899, and its death toll to 9,722.

To date, more than 163,000 patients — or more than 84 per cent of Canada’s total virus cases — have recovered from their infections, while more than 10.3 million tests have been administered.

The new infections also make up about 1.8 per cent of the 129,579 tests administered over the past 24 hours, though some provinces and territories do not update testing data daily.

Canada has reported over 2,000 cases nearly every day since the beginning of the month, including the past eight days straight.

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 Experts answer your coronavirus questions, part 15 Experts answer your coronavirus questions, part 15

In a statement Friday, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said that national daily case counts continued to rise with an average of over 2,300 new cases being reported daily over the past seven days.

According to Tam, an average of 77,000 people were also tested daily, with 2.4 per cent testing positive for the virus.

“The resurgence of COVID-19 cases affecting many parts of the country is concerning and something we must keep top of mind to plan safer activities for ourselves and our families during the Fall and Winter,” read the statement.

2/3 I encourage everyone to heed the advice of local #publichealth, as their recommendations are based on the local situation. To keep #COVID19 at manageable levels, restrictions or limitations may be imposed on higher risk settings or activities. — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) October 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Tam also warned of the start of fall, with which comes the impending flu season.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The flu shot provides protection against infection with influenza A and B viruses that are expected to circulate in the Canadian population this fall and winter while COVID-19 activity continues,” said Tam.

“Although the flu shot doesn’t provide protection against infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, it will help reduce the risk of you getting the flu before, during or after a possible COVID-19 infection.”

Quebec reported the highest increase in new COVID-19 cases Friday, with 1,055 additional infections. Health authorities also added 14 more deaths from the virus, though only one had occurred in the past 24 hours, while 11 occurred between Oct. 9 and Oct. 14 and another two before Oct. 9.

1:46 Coronavirus: Quebec government says sanitary measures are having an impact Coronavirus: Quebec government says sanitary measures are having an impact

The province’s total coronavirus cases now sits at 91,018, while its death toll stands at 6,018, after one fatality previously attributed to the disease was removed.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario announced nine new deaths and 783 more cases of the coronavirus on Friday. The new data brings the province’s total lab-confirmed cases to 62,908, and its death toll to 3,031.

Alberta added 332 new cases of the virus on Friday, raising the province’s total case count to 21,775. To date, a total of 18,651 patients have recovered from the virus, while its death toll stands at 288.

British Columbia announced 146-lab confirmed new cases of the virus on Friday, raising the province’s total infections to 10,982. A total of 207 additional cases are considered “epidemiologically linked,” which are cases that are related to confirmed infections and exhibit symptoms, but have not been lab-confirmed themselves. An additional nine of today’s cases were part of the Oct. 16 count.

One additional death was also reported by health authorities, raising the province’s total fatalities to 251.

1:32 She has coronavirus, her roommate doesn’t. How two Winnipeggers are avoiding each other at home She has coronavirus, her roommate doesn’t. How two Winnipeggers are avoiding each other at home

Saskatchewan added 40 new infections of the coronavirus on Friday, raising its total confirmed cases to 2,270. The province also added another two cases on Friday that were originally deemed to be out of province and weren’t counted.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 1,946 people have recovered from the virus, while the province’s death toll stands at 25.

Manitoba announced 75 new cases of the virus on Friday — its first significant drop in daily reported case totals after a series of record setting infections this week.

The province has now seen a total of 3,173 cases, of which an unknown number are considered probable, while its death toll stands at 38.

New Brunswick added five new cases of the virus on Friday, raising its case count to 297.

Newfoundland and Labrador announced three new cases on Friday, while Nova Scotia reported one. No new cases were reported today by the territories as well.

Worldwide, cases of the novel coronavirus have surpassed 39.1 million infections according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 1.1 million people have since succumbed to the virus, with the United States, Brazil and India leading in both cases and deaths.

Advertisement