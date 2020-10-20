Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: Two doors down — the tragic case of Mr. Kelloway

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Craig Kelloway
Craig Kelloway. Courtesy of Deneca Mombourquette
Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares a story that will leave you questioning what horrors you can encounter — just two doors down.

May 4, 2013 was a beautiful spring day in Calgary.

In one suburb, new neighbours met for the first time and decided to get together for a barbeque and drinks.

It was a memorable night filled with good conversation and laughter.

Read more: Man pleads not guilty in murder of Calgary teacher; emotional 911 call played in court

There’s a lasting reminder of that evening: a photo of the two men with their arms around each other, smiling. 

They appeared to be having a great time, but just minutes after that photo was taken, tragedy struck.

One of the men called 911.

The other was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be rushed to the hospital. 

Read more: ‘I remember the moment of stabbing him’ — Court hears Rasberry video interview

He was later identified as Calgary middle school teacher Craig Kelloway.

An autopsy revealed Kelloway was stabbed 37 times.

The question was, how did things turn so badly so quickly?

It’s a case that continues to haunt the lead investigator. 

Click to play video 'Alberta Court of Appeal rules killer must serve sentence in stabbing death of Calgary teacher' Alberta Court of Appeal rules killer must serve sentence in stabbing death of Calgary teacher
Alberta Court of Appeal rules killer must serve sentence in stabbing death of Calgary teacher

Follow along as we share Kelloway’s story in the Season 3 premiere of Crime Beat.

