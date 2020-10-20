Crime Beat podcast: Two doors down — the tragic case of Mr. Kelloway

Send this page to someone via email

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares a story that will leave you questioning what horrors you can encounter — just two doors down.

May 4, 2013 was a beautiful spring day in Calgary.

In one suburb, new neighbours met for the first time and decided to get together for a barbeque and drinks.

It was a memorable night filled with good conversation and laughter.

There’s a lasting reminder of that evening: a photo of the two men with their arms around each other, smiling.

They appeared to be having a great time, but just minutes after that photo was taken, tragedy struck.

One of the men called 911.

The other was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be rushed to the hospital.

He was later identified as Calgary middle school teacher Craig Kelloway.

An autopsy revealed Kelloway was stabbed 37 times.

The question was, how did things turn so badly so quickly?

It’s a case that continues to haunt the lead investigator.

1:58 Alberta Court of Appeal rules killer must serve sentence in stabbing death of Calgary teacher Alberta Court of Appeal rules killer must serve sentence in stabbing death of Calgary teacher

Follow along as we share Kelloway’s story in the Season 3 premiere of Crime Beat.

