COVID-19 case linked to Nicholson Catholic College in Belleville

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic School Board is reporting a case of COVID-19 at a Belleville, Ont., high school.

The active infection has been identified at Nicholson College, according to the school board’s website.

There has been no word whether the positive case is a student or faculty member.

The board says a positive case does not mean the individual was exposed to COVID-19 at the school, adding exposure may have happened elsewhere in the community.

According to Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, there are four active cases of the disease in the region.

Currently, this is the only active case of COVID-19 linked the Catholic school board.

