Canada

COVID-19 case linked to Nicholson Catholic College in Belleville

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 2:57 pm
The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic School Board has reported one case of COVID-19 linked to a Belleville high school. Global News

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic School Board is reporting a case of COVID-19 at a Belleville, Ont., high school.

The active infection has been identified at Nicholson College, according to the school board’s website.

There has been no word whether the positive case is a student or faculty member.

Read more: Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed at Napanee Catholic elementary school

The board says a positive case does not mean the individual was exposed to COVID-19 at the school, adding exposure may have happened elsewhere in the community.

Trending Stories

According to Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, there are four active cases of the disease in the region.

Currently, this is the only active case of COVID-19 linked the Catholic school board.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 school screening guidelines updated in Kingston, Belleville to limit absences' COVID-19 school screening guidelines updated in Kingston, Belleville to limit absences
COVID-19 school screening guidelines updated in Kingston, Belleville to limit absences
