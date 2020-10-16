TDSB elementary students switch between in-person, virtual learning pushed to January

The Toronto District School Board says elementary students will not be able to switch between in-person and online learning in November.
The TDSB said the next opportunity for the swap will now be in January.
The board originally gave elementary students three deadlines of Sept. 30, Nov. 6 and Jan. 29 to move between the two option of learning.
On the Sept. 30 deadline — which took effect on Oct. 13 — the TDSB said 7,500 elementary students switched from in-class to online learning while 3,000 students who had been learning from home moved into the classroom.
The board cites maintaining “stability” as the reason it moved the second opportunity to January.
More information will be released to students and parents on Friday afternoon, a TDSB spokesperson said.
— With files from The Canadian Press.
