Health

Coronavirus: Lindsay, Ont. resident charged with failing to self-quarantine for 14 days

By Greg Davis Global News
A Lindsay, Ont., resident has been charged with failing to self-quarantine for 14 days. CIty of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

A Lindsay, Ont., resident has been charged with failing to self-quarantine following a compliance check by police.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say that on Tuesday, the Public Health Agency of Canada contacted the service to request assistance in completing a quarantine compliancy check at a residence in Lindsay.

Police were informed a resident was ordered to remain at home and quarantine for 14 days after recently returning to Canada from a foreign country — a policy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ottawa woman, 53, charged after breaking quarantine to work in long-term care home: police

Officers say they didn’t find the resident at home, and determined the person was visiting another community and not abiding by the quarantine order.

Police returned to the home on Wednesday and issued the resident with a ticket for failing to comply with an order under Section 58 of the Quarantine Act.

Upon conviction, the charge carries a fine of $1,130, police said.

Police say it’s the first time the service has issued a charge under the authority of the Quarantine Act.

