Comments

Canada

Remains of missing Nakusp, B.C., man found, RCMP investigate

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 10:59 pm
The remains of a Nakusp, B.C., man who was reported missing in August of last year have been found.

On Saturday, a couple walking along the shorline of Upper Arrow Lake in Needles made the discovery and contacted police.

The remains have been identified as those of 35-year-old Christopher Sanford.

His truck was found abandoned in August of 2019 in Fauquier.

His family has been notified and the RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Service are both following up with independent investigations.

